2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie

Skip Stewart, professional aerobatics pilot, taxis to the runway to begin his aerial show for the Sioux Falls Air Show: Power on the Prairie at Joe Foss Field, S.D., July 29, 2023. These performances feature modern fighter and attack aircraft flying alongside World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes in a dramatic display of our nation's air power history. Our formations serve as a living memorial to the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

