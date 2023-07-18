Skip Stewart, professional aerobatics pilot, taxis to the runway to begin his aerial show for the Sioux Falls Air Show: Power on the Prairie at Joe Foss Field, S.D., July 29, 2023. These performances feature modern fighter and attack aircraft flying alongside World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes in a dramatic display of our nation's air power history. Our formations serve as a living memorial to the men and women who have served, or are currently serving, in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 17:24
|Photo ID:
|7944415
|VIRIN:
|230729-Z-LQ671-2650
|Resolution:
|4314x2879
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
