2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie

The U.S. Air Force Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform at the Sioux Falls Air Show: Power on the Prairie at Joe Foss Field, S.D., July 29, 2023. The free-admission Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie started in 1983 and is made possible thanks to an all-volunteer airshow committee, various sponsors and the host, the South Dakota Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)
