    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie [Image 37 of 41]

    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 114th Fighter Wing, South Dakota National Guard, performs during the Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie at Joe Foss Field, S.D., July 29, 2023. The free-admission Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie started in 1983 and is made possible thanks to an all-volunteer airshow committee, various sponsors and the host, the South Dakota Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7944428
    VIRIN: 230730-Z-LQ671-1384
    Resolution: 3720x2475
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Airshow
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Joe Foss Field
    Sioux Falls Airshow

