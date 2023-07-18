Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie [Image 40 of 41]

    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A C-47 Skytrain from the Commemorative Air Force, “That's All, Brother”, performs during the Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie at Joe Foss Field, S.D., July 30, 2023. Over 75 years ago, on June 6, 1944, That’s All, Brother led the main airborne invasion of Normandy. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Luke Olson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2017
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 17:24
    Photo ID: 7944434
    VIRIN: 230730-Z-LQ671-1387
    Resolution: 5518x3671
    Size: 3.47 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie [Image 41 of 41], by TSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie
    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow: Power on the Prairie

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Airshow
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    Joe Foss Field
    Sioux Falls Airshow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT