230623-N-N3764-1006

CARIBBEAN SEA (June 23, 2023) - Lt. Michael Sims and Lt. Paige Monk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, perform pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea. USS Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Commander, Task Force 45’s (CTF-45) mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist First Class Owen Nichols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 15:28 Photo ID: 7943912 VIRIN: 230623-N-N3764-1006 Resolution: 1366x768 Size: 579.56 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Detroit Underway Ops [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.