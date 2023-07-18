Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Detroit Underway Ops [Image 3 of 7]

    USS Detroit Underway Ops

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.23.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    230623-N-N3764-1006
    CARIBBEAN SEA (June 23, 2023) - Lt. Michael Sims and Lt. Paige Monk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, perform pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) while underway in the Caribbean Sea. USS Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Commander, Task Force 45’s (CTF-45) mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist First Class Owen Nichols/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 15:28
    Photo ID: 7943912
    VIRIN: 230623-N-N3764-1006
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    HSC 28
    Deployment
    USS Detroit (LCS 7)
    Underway ops
    USNAVSOUTH/U.S. 4th Fleet

