USS Detroit Underway Ops

230625-N-N3764-1003

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 25, 2023) – Chief Information Systems Technician Robert Shaddock (center) throws over a mooring line with the deck team of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) during an inbound sea and anchor evolution as they pull into port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, June 25, 2023. USS Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Commander, Task Force 45’s (CTF-45) mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist First Class Owen Nichols/Released)

Date Taken: 06.25.2023