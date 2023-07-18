230625-N-N3764-1001

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (June 25, 2023) – Cmdr. Kyle Hickman, commanding officer of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7), (left) coaches Lt. Thomas Imhoff (right) during an inbound sea and anchor evolution as they prepare to pull into port at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. USS Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Commander, Task Force 45’s (CTF-45) mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist First Class Owen Nichols/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 15:29 Photo ID: 7943913 VIRIN: 230625-N-N3764-1001 Resolution: 1806x1204 Size: 2.16 MB Location: CU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Detroit Underway Ops [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.