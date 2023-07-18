USS Detroit Underway Ops

230702-N-N3764-1007

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (July 2, 2023) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Paul Burden stands safety watch as Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Sierra Wilson, Chief Information Systems Technician Robert Shaddock and Culinary Specialist 1st Class Aaron Pinkney heave around a line during an inbound sea and anchor evolution as the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) pulls into San Juan, Puerto Rico. USS Detroit is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Commander, Task Force 45’s (CTF-45) mission. The mission includes combined naval operations, partnership building and acting as a service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force South by supporting counter illicit-drug trafficking in Central and South American waters. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist First Class Owen Nichols/Released)

