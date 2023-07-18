Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont National Guard Armory Renamed to MSG Stone Memorial Armory [Image 8 of 8]

    Vermont National Guard Armory Renamed to MSG Stone Memorial Armory

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    A new sign recognizing the renaming of the former U.S. Army Mountain Warfare School that is now home to the 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, July 29, 2023, Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt. The armory was renamed in honor Master Sgt. John Thomas Stone who was a founding member of the unit and was killed while deployed to Afghanistan in 2006. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
