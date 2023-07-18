3-172 Infantry (Mountain) Receives Meritorious Unit Citation

U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, stand in formation during a ceremony awarding the Meritorious Unit Citation to the 3-172 IN (MTN) for their actions during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, July 27, 2023, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt. The unit was awarded the MUC for their actions performed throughout Central Command during their 2021 deployment with assistance to the mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard.

Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Location: JERICHO, VT, US