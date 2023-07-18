U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steffan Asper, commander, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, points to a memorial plaque honoring Master Sgt. John Thomas Stone, who was killed in 2006 while deployed to Afghanistan, July 27, 2023, Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt. The armory was renamed the MSG John Thomas Stone Memorial Armory in honor of his dedication to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:38 Photo ID: 7943705 VIRIN: 230731-Z-NB545-7879 Resolution: 5968x3983 Size: 7.85 MB Location: JERICHO, VT, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont National Guard Armory Renamed to MSG Stone Memorial Armory [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.