    Vermont National Guard Armory Renamed to MSG Stone Memorial Armory [Image 7 of 8]

    Vermont National Guard Armory Renamed to MSG Stone Memorial Armory

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Steffan Asper, commander, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, points to a memorial plaque honoring Master Sgt. John Thomas Stone, who was killed in 2006 while deployed to Afghanistan, July 27, 2023, Camp Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt. The armory was renamed the MSG John Thomas Stone Memorial Armory in honor of his dedication to the unit. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7943705
    VIRIN: 230731-Z-NB545-7879
    Resolution: 5968x3983
    Size: 7.85 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermont National Guard Armory Renamed to MSG Stone Memorial Armory [Image 8 of 8], by 1LT Nathan Rivard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mountain
    Vermont National Guard
    3-172 Infantry

