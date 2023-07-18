Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-172 Infantry (Mountain) Receives Meritorious Unit Citation [Image 6 of 8]

    3-172 Infantry (Mountain) Receives Meritorious Unit Citation

    JERICHO, VT, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Soldiers with 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), 86th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Mountain), Vermont Army National Guard, salute while the National Anthem plays during a ceremony awarding the Meritorious Unit Citation to the 3-172 IN (MTN) for their actions during the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, July 27, 2023, Ethan Allen Firing Range, Jericho, Vt. The unit was awarded the MUC for their actions performed throughout Central Command during their 2021 deployment with assistance to the mission in Afghanistan. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by 1st Lt. Nathan Rivard.

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:38
    Photo ID: 7943704
    VIRIN: 230727-Z-NB545-7866
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 12.62 MB
    Location: JERICHO, VT, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    Mountain
    Vermont National Guard
    3-172 Infantry

