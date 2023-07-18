USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anchor drop test

INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jan Flores, from San Juan, Puerto Rico, detaches the chain stopper from an anchor chain in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an anchor drop test in the Indian Ocean, July 28, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

