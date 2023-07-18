INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Sailors detach the chain stopper from an anchor chain in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an anchor drop test in the Indian Ocean, July 28, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:17 Photo ID: 7943672 VIRIN: 230728-N-BE723-1052 Resolution: 4565x3043 Size: 454.68 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anchor drop test [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.