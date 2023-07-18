INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Martin, from Chicago, detaches the chain stopper from an anchor chain in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an anchor drop test in the Indian Ocean, July 28, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 14:17
|Photo ID:
|7943673
|VIRIN:
|230728-N-BE723-1004
|Resolution:
|2369x3553
|Size:
|384.05 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anchor drop test [Image 4 of 4], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT