    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anchor drop test [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct anchor drop test

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Vincent Martin, from Chicago, detaches the chain stopper from an anchor chain in the fo’c’sle aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during an anchor drop test in the Indian Ocean, July 28, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 14:17
    VIRIN: 230728-N-BE723-1004
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
