Camp Lemonnier dog handler teams train together

A U.S. Navy Camp Lemonnier military working dog handler applies protective booties to MWD Debi at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 25, 2023. The booties help insulate the dog’s paws from hot surfaces and protect them from hazards such as broken glass. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

