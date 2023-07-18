Military Working Dog Janette, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa K9 section MWD, looks up at her handler at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 25, 2023. Personnel from the CJTF-HOA K9 team,U.S. Navy Camp Lemonnier MWD and U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians to conduct a series of training drills. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 07:39 Photo ID: 7942866 VIRIN: 230725-F-QC626-2156 Resolution: 1461x972 Size: 264.2 KB Location: CHABELLY AIRFIELD, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier dog handler teams train together [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.