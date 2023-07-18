U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Daniel Romanello, Camp Lemonnier military working dog kennel supervisor, pets MWD Ivo at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 25, 2023. Personnel from CLDJ-MWD, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa K9 section and U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conducted a series of MWD training drills. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 07:39 Photo ID: 7942865 VIRIN: 230725-F-QC626-2025 Resolution: 5007x3331 Size: 1.27 MB Location: CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Camp Lemonnier dog handler teams train together [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.