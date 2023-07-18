U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Daniel Romanello, Camp Lemonnier military working dog kennel supervisor, pets MWD Ivo at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 25, 2023. Personnel from CLDJ-MWD, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa K9 section and U.S. Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians conducted a series of MWD training drills. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 07:39
|Photo ID:
|7942865
|VIRIN:
|230725-F-QC626-2025
|Resolution:
|5007x3331
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|CHABELLEY AIRFIELD, DJ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Camp Lemonnier dog handler teams train together [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Douglas Lorance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
