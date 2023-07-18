Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier dog handler teams train together [Image 4 of 7]

    Camp Lemonnier dog handler teams train together

    DJIBOUTI

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gonzalez Ramos, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa K9 section military working dog handler, carries MWD Little B at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 25, 2023. Military working dogs from the CJTF-HOA K9 and the U.S. Navy Camp Lemonnier MWD team section underwent detection aggression detection training, where they practice transitioning between searching for explosives or harmful substances to subduing an assailant and back to detection. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

