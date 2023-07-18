Camp Lemonnier dog handler teams train together

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Gonzalez Ramos, Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa K9 section military working dog handler, carries MWD Little B at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, July 25, 2023. Military working dogs from the CJTF-HOA K9 and the U.S. Navy Camp Lemonnier MWD team section underwent detection aggression detection training, where they practice transitioning between searching for explosives or harmful substances to subduing an assailant and back to detection. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Douglas Lorance)

