Saving lives together: Eighth Army, ROK Army medics train on trauma care

United States Army and Republic of Korea Army medics began their day-long training by treating simulated trauma patients with various wounds at the ROK Ground Operations Command medical treatment facility on Camp Yongin, South Korea, July 28, 2023. Soldiers from the 2501st Digital Liaison Detachment served as casualties complete with mock wounds while the medics went through their procedures to stabilize and prepare the patients for a helicopter medevac. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lee, Sang Eun)

