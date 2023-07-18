Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Saving lives together: Eighth Army, ROK Army medics train on trauma care [Image 1 of 5]

    Saving lives together: Eighth Army, ROK Army medics train on trauma care

    YONGIN, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2023

    8th Army

    A simulated patient is loaded into an ambulance to be transported to a medevac helicopter during a medical training event at Camp Yongin, South Korea, July 28, 2023.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 02:00
    VIRIN: 230728-A-ZZ999-1006
    Location: YONGIN, KR 
    Saving lives together: Eighth Army, ROK Army medics train on trauma care

    korea
    medics
    Eighth Army
    camp yongin

