A simulated casualty is prepped before being loaded onto a medevac helicopter from Charlie Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, at Camp Yongin, South Korea, July 28, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 02:00
|Photo ID:
|7942568
|VIRIN:
|230728-A-ZZ999-1004
|Resolution:
|5958x4256
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|YONGIN, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Saving lives together: Eighth Army, ROK Army medics train on trauma care [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Saving lives together: Eighth Army, ROK Army medics train on trauma care
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT