Saving lives together: Eighth Army, ROK Army medics train on trauma care

Courtesy Photo | United States Army and Republic of Korea Army medics began their day-long training by treating simulated trauma patients with various wounds at the ROK Ground Operations Command medical treatment facility on Camp Yongin, South Korea, July 28, 2023. Soldiers from the 2501st Digital Liaison Detachment served as casualties complete with mock wounds while the medics went through their procedures to stabilize and prepare the patients for a helicopter medevac. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Lee, Sang Eun)

Eighth Army Soldiers on the Korean peninsula stand ready to “fight tonight” alongside its Republic of Korea Army teammates in case the need arises. They also need to be prepared to treat casualties resulting from combat. That’s why Soldiers from the 2501st Digital Liaison Detachment joined their ROK Army brothers and sisters for some valuable combined medical trauma training at Camp Yongin, South Korea, July 28.



In the morning, U.S. and ROK Army medics began the day-long training by treating simulated trauma patients with various wounds at the ROK Ground Operations Command medical treatment facility on post. Soldiers from the 2501st DLD served as casualties complete with mock wounds while the medics went through their procedures to stabilize and prepare the patients for a helicopter medevac.



“The medics here at Camp Yongin will be responsible for treating everyone, not just U.S. Soldiers but the ROK Army Soldiers too, so this combined training is necessary to ensure we’re able to treat casualties together and prepare them for transport to a higher level of care,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Gaff, 2501st DLD Training Office. “The event is designed to promote U.S.-ROK medical interoperability and joint forces operations.”



The training was conducted with the help of combat medics, physician assistants and a general surgeon from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys. Additionally, Soldiers from the Vandal Training Complex’s Medical Simulation Training Center assisted with applying the mock wounds on the simulated patients. The wounds depicted gunshots and injuries from explosions.



After the trauma treatment training in the morning, the medical personnel went over transporting the patients by ambulance to a medevac helicopter provided by Charlie Company, 3-2 General Support Aviation Battalion, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade.



“This is a first of its kind training at the ROK Ground Operations Center and we are looking to conduct more training events like this in the future,” Gaff said.



Camp Yongin is home to the ROK Army’s GOC with the 2501st DLD headquartered on site. If needed, the DLD would deploy to support First (Wonju) and Third (Yongin) Republic of Korea Armies and the Combined Ground Component Command, providing continuous liaison capability between Eighth Army and ROK Army headquarters. This enables mission command and unity of effort through coordination, information exchanges, and the integration of war-fighting capabilities.