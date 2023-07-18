Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division Stage During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 4 of 4]

    Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division Stage During Talisman Sabre 23

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Soldiers from the Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division rally in their Bushmaster 4x4 Protected Mobility Vehicles during Talisman Sabre 23 exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area on July 20, 2023. Conducted biennially since 2005, across Australia with more than 30,000 military participants, Talisman Sabre is Australia’s largest military exercise with the United States and is a demonstration of our strong alliance that is underpinned by deep levels of cooperation and trust built over decades operating, training, and exercising together. (U.S. Army Photo by Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 02:36
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
