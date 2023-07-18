Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division Stage During Talisman Sabre 23

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Soldiers from the Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division stage Bushmaster 4x4 Protected Mobility Vehicles during Talisman Sabre 23 exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area on July 20, 2023. Australia, the United States, and other ally and partner forces use this exercise to enhance interoperability by training in complex, multi-domain warfare scenarios that replicate current and potential future global security challenges.(U.S. Army Photo by Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

