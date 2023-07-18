Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division Stage During Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 2 of 4]

    Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division Stage During Talisman Sabre 23

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    07.20.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Soldiers from the Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division stage their Bushmaster 4x4 Protected Mobility Vehicles during Talisman Sabre 23 exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area on July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the tenth iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 07.30.2023 02:35
    Photo ID: 7942005
    VIRIN: 230720-Z-OX664-1019
    Resolution: 6199x3369
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    TS23
    Talismansabre23
    Talismansabre2023

