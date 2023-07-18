Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division Stage During Talisman Sabre 23

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Soldiers from the Australian Defense Forces’ 1st Division stage their Bushmaster 4x4 Protected Mobility Vehicles during Talisman Sabre 23 exercise at the Townsville Field Training Area on July 20, 2023. Talisman Sabre is a large-scale, bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States which advances a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. This exercise will be the tenth iteration of the exercise. (U.S. Army Photo by Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

