    USAREUR-AF 2023 Best Squad Medical and Weapon Lane Qualifications [Image 5 of 5]

    USAREUR-AF 2023 Best Squad Medical and Weapon Lane Qualifications

    GERMANY

    07.29.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    A squad of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 21st Sustainment Command competing in the 2023 Best Squad Competition, watch a demonstration of how to check for breathing during a medical lane qualification in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

