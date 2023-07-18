A squad of U.S. Army Soldiers from the 56th Artillery Command competing in the 2023 Best Squad Competition watch a demonstration of how to properly perform a 9 Line Medivac during Best Squad Compertition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7941767 VIRIN: 230729-A-JG911-1645 Resolution: 6229x4153 Size: 12.02 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAREUR-AF 2023 Best Squad Medical and Weapon Lane Qualifications [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.