U.S Army Pfc. Chandler Booth, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, 1st Troop, uses a training Javelin launcher during on a lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 16:04 Photo ID: 7941766 VIRIN: 230729-A-JG911-1644 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 10.59 MB Location: DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAREUR-AF 2023 Best Squad Medical and Weapon Lane Qualifications [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.