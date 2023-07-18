USAREUR-AF 2023 Best Squad Medical and Weapon Lane Qualifications

U.S. Army Spc. Dequan Washington from the 21st Sustainment Command competing in the 2023 Best Squad Competition, demonstrates how to check for breathing during a medical lane qualification in Grafenwoehr, Germany, July 29, 2023. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winners of this competition will advance to represent U.S. Army Europe and Africa at the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

