A round gets fired off out of the M109 Paladin as part of the 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery Brigade's training events during their Exportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise June 16-30.
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7941737
|VIRIN:
|230628-Z-DO489-1005
|Resolution:
|560x321
|Size:
|75.77 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Artillery participate in XCTC [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Field Artillery participate in XCTC
No keywords found.
