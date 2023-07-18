Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Field Artillery participate in XCTC [Image 3 of 4]

    Field Artillery participate in XCTC

    KY, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Soldiers of Charlie Battery gather for a unit photo after conclusion of the Top Gunner competition, in which they won during their their Exportable Combat Training Capabilities exercise June 16-30. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 14:28
    Photo ID: 7941736
    VIRIN: 230628-Z-DO489-1003
    Resolution: 750x406
    Size: 129.18 KB
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Field Artillery participate in XCTC [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Field Artillery participate in XCTC
    Thumbs up
    Field Artillery participate in XCTC
    Field Artillery participate in XCTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Field Artillery participate in XCTC

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    field artillery
    training
    XCTC
    138th Field Artillery

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT