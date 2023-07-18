Soldiers with Alpha Battery, 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery, mount a M240 machine gun on top of their M992 ammunition supply vehicle during their first stage of the Top Gun competition at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 14:28
|Photo ID:
|7941734
|VIRIN:
|230628-Z-DO489-1001
|Resolution:
|1080x810
|Size:
|224.4 KB
|Location:
|KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Artillery participate in XCTC [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Field Artillery participate in XCTC
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT