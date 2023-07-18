Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KY, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    An unidentified Soldier with the 2nd Battalion, 138th Field Artillery, gives a thumbs up after loading ammunition into the M992 ammunition supply vehicle during the first stage of the Top Gun competition at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas, June 28, 2023. (Courtesy photo)

    Kentucky National Guard
    field artillery
    training
    XCTC
    138th Field Artillery

