Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Research Engineer Listens Intently During Brainstorming Session [Image 4 of 4]

    Research Engineer Listens Intently During Brainstorming Session

    ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Maj. Charles An 

    75th Innovation Command

    Capt. Marc Easton, an assistant research engineer, listens intently during a brainstorming session on July 19, on how to sift through large data available in the public domain. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas, that began July 17, 2023. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 11:07
    Photo ID: 7941698
    VIRIN: 230719-A-ZP772-3088
    Resolution: 2940x2004
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US 
    Hometown: ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Research Engineer Listens Intently During Brainstorming Session [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Charles An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Code-A-Thon Attendees Learn From Technology Experts
    Army Reserve Soldiers Brainstorm Solutions on Data Recognition
    75th Innovation Command Hosts Code-A-Thon
    Research Engineer Listens Intently During Brainstorming Session

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    75th Innovation Command Hosts First Code-A-Thon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army Futures Command
    75th Innovation Command
    Generative Artificial Intelligence
    U.S. Army XVIII Airborne Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT