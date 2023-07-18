Research Engineer Listens Intently During Brainstorming Session

Capt. Marc Easton, an assistant research engineer, listens intently during a brainstorming session on July 19, on how to sift through large data available in the public domain. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas, that began July 17, 2023. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)

