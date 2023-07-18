Capt. Marc Easton, an assistant research engineer, listens intently during a brainstorming session on July 19, on how to sift through large data available in the public domain. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas, that began July 17, 2023. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7941698
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-ZP772-3088
|Resolution:
|2940x2004
|Size:
|3.86 MB
|Location:
|ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Research Engineer Listens Intently During Brainstorming Session [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Charles An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
75th Innovation Command Hosts First Code-A-Thon
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT