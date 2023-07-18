Army Reserve Soldiers of the 75th Innovation Command brainstormed during a Code-A-Thon on July 19, on how to sift through large data available in the public domain. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event that began July 17, 2023, on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 11:07 Photo ID: 7941694 VIRIN: 230719-A-ZP772-2842 Resolution: 3071x2114 Size: 2.95 MB Location: ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US Hometown: ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Soldiers Brainstorm Solutions on Data Recognition [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Charles An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.