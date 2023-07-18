Lt. Col. Mohammed Rashed, front right, welcomes members of the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Futures Command, and the U.S. Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps during the first day of a Code-A-Thon on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event that began July 17, 2023. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7941695
|VIRIN:
|230717-A-ZP772-2968
|Resolution:
|3362x2426
|Size:
|4.17 MB
|Location:
|ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, 75th Innovation Command Hosts Code-A-Thon [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Charles An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
75th Innovation Command Hosts First Code-A-Thon
