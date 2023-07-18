75th Innovation Command Hosts Code-A-Thon

Lt. Col. Mohammed Rashed, front right, welcomes members of the U.S. Army Reserve, U.S. Futures Command, and the U.S. Army’s XVIII Airborne Corps during the first day of a Code-A-Thon on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event that began July 17, 2023. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)

