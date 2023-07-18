Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Code-A-Thon Attendees Learn From Technology Experts [Image 1 of 4]

    Code-A-Thon Attendees Learn From Technology Experts

    ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.19.2023

    Photo by Maj. Charles An 

    75th Innovation Command

    Army Reserve Soldiers of the 75th Innovation Command conducted a call with industry experts in technology companies on July 19, 2023, during a Code-A-Thon. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event that began July 17, 2023, on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)

    IMAGE INFO

    75th Innovation Command Hosts First Code-A-Thon

