Code-A-Thon Attendees Learn From Technology Experts

Army Reserve Soldiers of the 75th Innovation Command conducted a call with industry experts in technology companies on July 19, 2023, during a Code-A-Thon. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event that began July 17, 2023, on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)

