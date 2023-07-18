Army Reserve Soldiers of the 75th Innovation Command conducted a call with industry experts in technology companies on July 19, 2023, during a Code-A-Thon. The 75th Innovation Command hosted the Code-A-Thon, an eight-day event that began July 17, 2023, on Joint Reserve Base Ellington Field, Texas. The event was to build planning for technology-based capabilities for the Army by leveraging the Army Reserve Soldiers’ civilian expertise, such as generative artificial intelligence and data science. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Charles An)
|Date Taken:
|07.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 11:06
|Photo ID:
|7941693
|VIRIN:
|230719-A-ZP772-2693
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ELLINGTON FIELD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Code-A-Thon Attendees Learn From Technology Experts [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Charles An, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
75th Innovation Command Hosts First Code-A-Thon
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT