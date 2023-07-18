USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Lower RHIB into Water

230728-N-KW492-1072 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Sailors lower a rigid-hull inflatable boat into the water during small boat operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

