Sailors Recover a RHIB Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

230728-N-KW492-1292 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Sailors recover a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

Date Taken: 07.27.2023, by PO1 Ryre Arciaga