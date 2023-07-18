Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Operate a RHIB [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Operate a RHIB

    INDIAN OCEAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230728-N-KW492-1232 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.29.2023 06:18
    Photo ID: 7941606
    VIRIN: 230728-N-KW492-1232
    Resolution: 3973x2649
    Size: 869.11 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Operate a RHIB [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Recover a RHIB Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Operate a RHIB
    BMSN Soto Operates a Davit Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)
    Sailors Operate RHIB as it Disembarks USS Antietam (CG 54)
    USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Lower RHIB into Water

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RHIB
    small boat operations
    USS Antietam (CG 54)
    TS23
    talismansabre23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT