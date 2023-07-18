USS Antietam (CG 54) Sailors Operate a RHIB

230728-N-KW492-1232 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Sailors assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) operate a rigid-hull inflatable boat during small boat operations in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

