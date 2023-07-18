BMSN Soto Operates a Davit Aboard USS Antietam (CG 54)

230728-N-KW492-1119 INDIAN OCEAN (July 28, 2023) Boatswain's Mate Seaman Pablo Soto, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, operates a davit as Sailors stand by for instruction during small boat operations aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Indian Ocean during Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

