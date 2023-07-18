Soldiers of America’s First Corps and the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force display the challenge coins presented to them by Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth for excellence displayed during the ongoing exercise Talisman Sabre 23, at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 05:47 Photo ID: 7941559 VIRIN: 230727-A-PC120-3574 Resolution: 6270x4180 Size: 14.92 MB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth tours Lavarack Barracks with First Corps during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 15 of 15], by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.