Col. John E. Tiedeman, First Corps Aviation Director, briefs Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth on the training objectives of exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 05:47
|Photo ID:
|7941561
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-PC120-3620
|Resolution:
|5181x3454
|Size:
|7.1 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth tours Lavarack Barracks with First Corps during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 15 of 15], by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT