Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth is greeted by First Corps commander, Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson outside the Simulations Center on Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, during her review of the ongoing exercise Talisman Sabre 23, July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 07.29.2023 05:47 Photo ID: 7941558 VIRIN: 230727-A-PC120-3373 Resolution: 6324x4216 Size: 13.2 MB Location: QLD, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth tours Lavarack Barracks with First Corps during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 15 of 15], by SFC John Healy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.