Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth tours Lavarack Barracks with First Corps during Talisman Sabre 23

Secretary of the Army Christine E. Wormuth converses with First Corps commander Lt. Gen. Xavier T. Brunson during a brief on the training objectives of exercise Talisman Sabre 23 at Lavarack Barracks in Townsville, Queensland, Australia, July 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Healy, I Corps Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.29.2023 05:47
|Photo ID:
|7941564
|VIRIN:
|230727-A-PC120-3737
|Resolution:
|5257x3504
|Size:
|8.07 MB
|Location:
|QLD, AU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|4
