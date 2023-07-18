Members of the First Coast Guard District Titan Response team during the award ceremony on July 25, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Kevin E.Lunday, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, addressed the crew during the ceremony, thanking them for their dedication to the mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:25 Photo ID: 7937228 VIRIN: 230725-G-AF140-1002 Resolution: 5720x3818 Size: 1.96 MB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander presents Coast Guard First District the Meritorious Unit award [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.