    Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander presents Coast Guard First District the Meritorious Unit award [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander presents Coast Guard First District the Meritorious Unit award

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    Members of the First Coast Guard District Titan Response team during the award ceremony on July 25, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Kevin E.Lunday, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, addressed the crew during the ceremony, thanking them for their dedication to the mission. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2rd Class Diolanda Caballero)

