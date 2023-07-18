Vice Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, addresses the District 1 staff during an award ceremony on July 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusets. The award ceremony recognized members of the District 1 staff for their efforts in the Titan submersible case. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lvric Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:25 Photo ID: 7937226 VIRIN: 230725-G-QN699-1001 Resolution: 2048x1367 Size: 572.83 KB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander presents Coast Guard First District the Meritorious Unit award [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Lyric Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.