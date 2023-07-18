Vice Adm. Kevin E. Lunday, the Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander, addresses the District 1 staff during an award ceremony on July 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusets. The award ceremony recognized members of the District 1 staff for their efforts in the Titan submersible case. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lvric Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2023 09:25
|Photo ID:
|7937226
|VIRIN:
|230725-G-QN699-1001
|Resolution:
|2048x1367
|Size:
|572.83 KB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander presents Coast Guard First District the Meritorious Unit award [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Lyric Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT