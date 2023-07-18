Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander presents Coast Guard First District the Meritorious Unit award

Rear Adm. John W. Mauger, commander of U.S. Coast Guard First District, discusses the district's response to the Titan submersible response during an award ceremony on July 25, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts. Members of the 1st district directed international resources during the response and search for the Titan submersible. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lyric Jackson)
