Representatives of units within the first district receive a unit commendation award for their response efforts in the Titan submersible case on July 25, 2023, in Boston, Massachusets. The Coast Guard 1st District coordinated a unified command involving multiple military branches, nations and companies. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Diolanda Caballero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 07.27.2023 09:25 Photo ID: 7937227 VIRIN: 230725-G-AF140-1001 Resolution: 2048x1436 Size: 927.04 KB Location: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Atlantic Area commander presents Coast Guard First District the Meritorious Unit award [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Diolanda Caballero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.